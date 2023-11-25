Officials investigating drowning in Lake Seminole
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are searching for a man who reportedly fell into Lake Seminole in Donalsonville on Friday afternoon.
Officials say they received a call about a man falling into the lake at around 1:36 p.m. on Friday.
The Department of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation and has determined it as a drowning.
