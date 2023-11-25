We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Officials investigating drowning in Lake Seminole

The Department of Natural Resources has taken over and is now investigating the incident as a...
The Department of Natural Resources has taken over and is now investigating the incident as a drowning.(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are searching for a man who reportedly fell into Lake Seminole in Donalsonville on Friday afternoon.

A man reportedly fell into Lake Seminole while on a boat on Friday afternoon.

Officials say they received a call about a man falling into the lake at around 1:36 p.m. on Friday.

The Department of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation and has determined it as a drowning.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:07 p.m. for all the football...
Playoffs Quarterfinals: Final scores for South Ga. football
A Valdosta man has been arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault and several other charges.
VPD: Man arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges
The holiday shopping is in full swing, and many people are doing a lot of in store shopping,...
Black Friday holiday shopping continues in the Good Life City
Downtown Tifton Holiday Card
Downtown Tifton taking part in Black Friday

Latest News

Sumter County Commissioner Min. Andrea Pearlette Fuse Brooks's family pictured with the...
Portrait honoring first female Sumter Co. commissioner displayed in courthouse
The holiday shopping is in full swing, and many people are doing a lot of in store shopping,...
Black Friday holiday shopping continues in the Good Life City
Downtown Tifton Holiday Card
Downtown Tifton taking part in Black Friday
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County