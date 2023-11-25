Officials investigating drowning in Lake Seminole

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are searching for a man who reportedly fell into Lake Seminole in Donalsonville on Friday afternoon.

A man reportedly fell into Lake Seminole while on a boat on Friday afternoon.

Officials say they received a call about a man falling into the lake at around 1:36 p.m. on Friday.

The Department of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation and has determined it as a drowning.

