Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter to be buried on Wednesday

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Carter Home and Garden in Plains.

Following a funeral service at Maranatha Baptist Church, her casket will be taken to the Carter Home and Garden at 12:30 p.m., according to a release by the National Park Service.

The release said the funeral procession will travel via Buena Vista Road, N. Bond Street and U.S. Route 280. The public is invited to view the procession, however, the funeral service and internment ceremony will be closed to the public.

People who come to Plains for the funeral procession are invited to visit the Plains High School Museum and Visitor Center to learn more about Rosalynn Carter’s influence over the modern role of the First Lady and the impact she and Former President Jimmy Carter had on the global community.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.