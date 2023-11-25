First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold night ahead with lows in the 40s. Clear skies will continue into the night with only a few clouds. High pressure will keep things dry for Saturday as well with only a few clouds. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s and low 70s. However, clouds will return to the evening as a low-pressure moves through the gulf. This will present parts of South Georgia with a chance for rain on Sunday and temperatures are going to be tricky due to the increase in cloud cover. Most will fall into the low 60s and lows will be in the upper 40s and mid-50s. Next week, high pressure will take over and cool things off. Temperatures are going to fall into the 50s and 60s with freezing lows in the upper 20s and mid-30s. We are watching for frost and freeze potential during this time.

