VPD: Man arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault and several other charges.

According to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), the crimes began Thursday Nov. 16 to Sunday 19.

On Nov. 16, around 10:00 p.m.,officers responded to the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive after a citizen called 911 and reported that she needed help. When officers arrived, a female victim reported that Jamie Heath, 50, had forced her into her vehicle at gunpoint and made her drive to his residence while he was threatening her.

According to the victim, when she got to his residence, she was able to call 911 and as officers were arriving, Heath ran from the vehicle. The area was searched and he was not found.

On Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. the same victim called 911 to report that Heath had come to her residence while she was not there, and Heath had allegedly taken her doorbell camera and then entered her residence without her consent.

When officers arrived, Heath was seen walking inside the house and shut the front door on officers and refused to cooperate with them. The residence was surrounded and arrest warrants for Heath, along with a search warrant for his house were obtained.

According to the release, officers forced entry into Heath’s residence, and he was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking, both under family violence.

Within a couple of hours after being released from Lowndes County Jail, Heath began to send threatening text messages to the victim. Officers made contact with the victim again, and during this interaction with the victim, she was able to provide officers with video evidence of the incident in which she had previously reported Heath had kidnapped her at gunpoint.

On Nov. 19, at around 1:15 a.m. VPD located Heath at a residence in the 700 block of Lausanne Drive.

Heath was taken into custody again and transported him to Lowndes County Jail.

Heath has been charged with the following charges kidnapping-felony, aggravated assault-felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony, stalking-misdemeanor, theft by taking family violence-misdemeanor; and criminal trespass family violence-misdemeanor.

Chief Leslie Manahan says, “This was outstanding work by our officers. They could see that this offender’s actions were escalating, so they knew he needed to be arrested before anything further could happen to the victim. Then when they found out that he had been released from jail and immediately contacted the victim, they did not stop until they found him and took him into custody again.”

