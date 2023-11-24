Playoffs Quarterfinals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is the Quarterfinals of Georgia high school football playoffs.

For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News tonight10 at 11:07 p.m. for all the football updates.

7A

Colquitt County @ Milton

6A

Lee County @ Douglas County

TCC @ Rome

5A

Cass @ Coffee

2A

Fitzgerald @ Callaway

Columbia @ Cook

A Div II

Manchester @ Clinch County

Dooly @ Bowden

Early County @ Schley County

A Div I

Irwin County @ Prince Avenue Christian

Rabun @ Brooks County

GIAA AA

SGA @ Edmund Burke Academy

GIA AAA

Frederica Academy @ Valwood

