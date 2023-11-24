Playoffs Quarterfinals
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is the Quarterfinals of Georgia high school football playoffs.
7A
Colquitt County @ Milton
6A
Lee County @ Douglas County
TCC @ Rome
5A
Cass @ Coffee
2A
Fitzgerald @ Callaway
Columbia @ Cook
A Div II
Manchester @ Clinch County
Dooly @ Bowden
Early County @ Schley County
A Div I
Irwin County @ Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun @ Brooks County
GIAA AA
SGA @ Edmund Burke Academy
GIA AAA
Frederica Academy @ Valwood
