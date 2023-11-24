We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Playoffs Quarterfinals

For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:07 p.m. for all the football...
For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:07 p.m. for all the football updates.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is the Quarterfinals of Georgia high school football playoffs.

For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News tonight10 at 11:07 p.m. for all the football updates.

7A

Colquitt County @ Milton

6A

Lee County @ Douglas County

TCC @ Rome

5A

Cass @ Coffee

2A

Fitzgerald @ Callaway

Columbia @ Cook

A Div II

Manchester @ Clinch County

Dooly @ Bowden

Early County @ Schley County

A Div I

Irwin County @ Prince Avenue Christian

Rabun @ Brooks County

GIAA AA

SGA @ Edmund Burke Academy

GIA AAA

Frederica Academy @ Valwood

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Dr. Amber Love, Veterinarian, Bush Animial Clinic
Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs
Nicholas (Nicklos) Nix Sr.
Man wanted after reportedly assaulting his son, Albany police say
ARCHIVO - El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca, 6 de octubre de 2023. Biden deploró...
Pres. Joe Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, White House says
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say

Latest News

Dooly County Bobcats 2023 football season preview
Playoffs Round 2 Game of the week: Dooly County vs Jenkins County
Crisp County Cougars 2023 football season preview
Playoffs Round 1 Game of the week: Crisp County vs Hephzibah
Coffee High Trojans 2023 football season preview
Week 12 Game of the week: Ware County vs Coffee
Thomas County Central Yellowjackets 2023 football season preview
Week 11 Game of the week: Thomas County Central vs Lee County