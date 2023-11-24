Local group of teens come together to host free Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Instead of taking the time to relax and enjoy Thanksgiving break, a few college students around Albany band together to give free Thanksgiving meals to meals to those in need.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to go to school and have people in my corner, and being able to help people and make them feel some of the love that I was raised on it just makes me feel great.” Daysha Polite, Founder of Let’s Help the 9.

Daysha started the initiative ‘Let’s Help the 9′ to give back to the community she grew up in and known to love.

It all started in the Summer of 2022 with serving the homeless cooling kits when it felt like the month of May. Polite tells WALB she was inspired and motivated to help promote change.

“Now that I’m older and I can see the impact like the things COVID had and just a lot of the death and crime that goes on in this city, I feel like giving back will help mend a lot of the issues.” Polite said.

But Daysha isn’t in it alone. Lifelong friends, high school, and college students also joined in. JaQuon Tinch grew up in Albany and now attends Benedict College.

He says while he and his friends may not have it all, they have enough to give back to others.

“I wanted to basically be that person to change and reach out to my friends like ‘hey man let’s go give back to people’ We’re in the position where we don’t have it, have it but we have more than what we did.” Tinch said.

The ultimate goal Daysha says is to

“...give back and spread the love.” Polite said.

Daysha says she has other plans that include mental health support groups, and offering tutoring services.

If you would like to get involved with ‘Let’s Help the 9′ you can send Daysha a message on Facebook.

