We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Local group of teens come together to host free Thanksgiving dinner

‘Give back and spread the love’
A few college students around Albany band together to give free Thanksgiving meals to meals to those in need.
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Instead of taking the time to relax and enjoy Thanksgiving break, a few college students around Albany band together to give free Thanksgiving meals to meals to those in need.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to go to school and have people in my corner, and being able to help people and make them feel some of the love that I was raised on it just makes me feel great.” Daysha Polite, Founder of Let’s Help the 9.

Daysha Polite, Founder of Let’s Help the 9.
Daysha Polite, Founder of Let’s Help the 9.(WALB)

Daysha started the initiative ‘Let’s Help the 9′ to give back to the community she grew up in and known to love.

It all started in the Summer of 2022 with serving the homeless cooling kits when it felt like the month of May. Polite tells WALB she was inspired and motivated to help promote change.

“Now that I’m older and I can see the impact like the things COVID had and just a lot of the death and crime that goes on in this city, I feel like giving back will help mend a lot of the issues.” Polite said.

But Daysha isn’t in it alone. Lifelong friends, high school, and college students also joined in. JaQuon Tinch grew up in Albany and now attends Benedict College.

He says while he and his friends may not have it all, they have enough to give back to others.

“I wanted to basically be that person to change and reach out to my friends like ‘hey man let’s go give back to people’ We’re in the position where we don’t have it, have it but we have more than what we did.” Tinch said.

JaQuon Tinch grew up in Albany, and now attends Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.
JaQuon Tinch grew up in Albany, and now attends Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.(WALB)

The ultimate goal Daysha says is to

“...give back and spread the love.” Polite said.

Daysha says she has other plans that include mental health support groups, and offering tutoring services.

If you would like to get involved with ‘Let’s Help the 9′ you can send Daysha a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 9 months.
Carter’s family physician speaks on the health of the former president
Dr. Amber Love, Veterinarian, Bush Animial Clinic
Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs
Nicholas (Nicklos) Nix Sr.
Man wanted after reportedly assaulting his son, Albany police say
ARCHIVO - El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca, 6 de octubre de 2023. Biden deploró...
Pres. Joe Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, White House says
Terrance Kegler, 25
APD searching for man wanted for cruelty to children, other crimes

Latest News

Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
'Lets Help the 9'
Local group of teens come together to host free Thanksgiving dinner
Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
Fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
“The rewarding part is just to see someone, to make their day. To make things better for them."
Albany church serves up hope and nourishment on Thanksgiving