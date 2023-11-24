We're Hiring Wednesday
A few dry days before rain returns

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving kicked off with peaks of sun then clouds thickened through the afternoon. Dry conditions prevailed for the holiday however a weak disturbance lifts north from the Gulf with areas of light rain/drizzle into early Friday. We’ll quickly dry out for a sun/cloud mix with highs mid 60s.

Into the weekend, mostly sunny with seasonal mid-upper 60s on Saturday. Next disturbance aims for SGA on Sunday. Clouds thicken and rain follows through the afternoon and evening. Drier Monday as clouds slowly clear.

Back to drier but much colder temperatures into the week. Despite tons of sunshine highs drop from the 60s into the 50s and lows fall to and near freezing.

For now mostly dry with rain chances returning the end of the week.

