Downtown Tifton taking part in Black Friday

Downtown Tifton Holiday Card
Downtown Tifton Holiday Card(WALB NEWS 10)
By Tristin Clements
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s one of the busiest shopping days of the year across the country on this Black Friday. Consumers are expected to spend millions as they prepare for the holiday season.

Tifton business owners tell us they are seeing an uptick in shopping. Several of the shoppers say they are from out of town and are enjoying their shopping experience in the friendly city.

Michael Thompson says, was one of those shoppers from out of town visiting south Georgia for the holidays.

“We love, small business and local so down home we buy local as much as we can and support small businesses and kind of Tifton embodies that while black Friday is historically a day for sales, many businesses in downtown Tifton will extend sales into this weekend on small business Saturday. shopping local on days like black Friday and small business Saturday, can produce a nationwide economic benefit of nearly 18 billion dollars. according to a 2022 study by American express. local businesses owners and employees tell us they have something more to offer than big box stores or chains providing higher quality service to their customers.”

Tucker Parrish a sales associate with Tifton’s best running says they strive to have the best customer service, saying

“I think a big, big part of our customers is coming in and getting a good fit in their shoes and able to see and hold in person in the shoe that  they want. They’ve already seen that customer service and they want to give back the way by Way we have given to them,”

Owner of southern pickers, Kathy Allen reminds people shopping local has a huge impact on south Georgia and the community

“Alot of people shop  do Amazon and off and things like that and order online and they forget to come and shop the local businesses you know the small business which helps us tremendously.”

If you still have some Christmas shopping to do this holiday season be sure to visit your hometown for customer service and great deals

