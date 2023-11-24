Black Friday holiday shopping continues in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents and visitors are taking advantage of the black Friday and cyber-Monday deals right here in the good life city.

This holiday season is definitely one for the books. As you can see behind me, this parking lot here is absolutely filled with cars. There are actually cars that’s parked everywhere. People are trying to get a space in here and it actually goes to show the difference between this holiday season with the in-store shopping versus that of 2020.

Can you talk a little bit about the sale that’s going on.

“So, we have our Black Friday Sale. Those additional 25% off, even off the red tags and stuff inside the store as.” says Herm Tsoi, manager of The Athletes Foot.

Well, how has traffic been here? Have you seen a lot of community support?

“Always, always black. Friday is our business day and Albany comes out. They wait for the sale all all week. They they know we’re having this big sale and they come Friday.” Tsoi says.

Did you find any shoes that you like?

“Yes, Nike.” says Emily.

Yeah? What all type of shoes did you find?

“Nikes, New Balance Jordans, and more.” says Cindy.

Do you plan on continuing to shop in stores or are you going to wait?

“For Cyber Monday probably gonna wait for Cyber Monday. Probably gonna wait for that too. But like I said, it’s still fun to come out here and shop to see what is actually in the stores. But I’m going to, yeah, online shopping more.” says Shopper Karla.

How was the travel and how was the highways and the traffic?

“Traffic was heavy, Valdosta officers giving a lot of tickets, so I had to slow.” says Karen from Jacksonville, Florida.

Coming down a bit, coming through Atlanta was really rough and people I went to back ways to get to Jonesboro and everybody else decided to do the same thing.” says Cheryl from Atlanta. “When I got on Interstate, it was totally standstill, 10 miles an hour.”

The holiday shopping is in full swing, and many people are doing a lot of in store shopping, but they also say that they’re going to be waiting for those Cyber Monday deals as well.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.