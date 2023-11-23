We're Hiring Wednesday
VIDEO: Bear tears up car interior after sniffing out bag of M&M’s

A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car for some food. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Some bears will go to any length to find food when they’re hungry, including breaking into cars for a snack.

That’s just what one bear did in Colorado when it was on the hunt for some M&M’s candy it sniffed out inside of a parked car.

A video was shared by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department (CPW) on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an official finding the vehicle with the bear still inside.

The man recorded the bear’s face peering out the passenger side window before opening the door and quickly shooing the bear out.

A torn up bag of what appears to be M&M’s can be seen in the wreckage found inside the car.

“Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside,” the post from CPW NE Region reads.

On its website, the CPW recommends campers and hikers do their best to store food items to keep from attracting bears to their location.

