We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say

Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were taken to the hospital after more than 100 shots were fired into a home in Georgia, police say.

At least two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they responded to a home on Cascade Manor Drive in Dekalb County, Georgia, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found four victims in the home with various gunshot wounds. All four were taken to area hospitals. The victims range in age from 37 to 57 years old.

Three other people who were inside the home were not injured.

One of the victims told WANF that he and his girlfriend were asleep when they were awakened by gunshots. The man says he was hit and his girlfriend was grazed by bullets.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 9 months.
Carter’s family physician speaks on the health of the former president
Dr. Amber Love, Veterinarian, Bush Animial Clinic
Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs
Nicholas (Nicklos) Nix Sr.
Man wanted after reportedly assaulting his son, Albany police say
ARCHIVO - El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca, 6 de octubre de 2023. Biden deploró...
Pres. Joe Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, White House says
Terrance Kegler, 25
APD searching for man wanted for cruelty to children, other crimes

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old from North Carolina
Dr. Amber Love at Bush Animal Clinic in Albany shares signs and symptoms to look out for such...
Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
Evacuees face Thanksgiving away from home after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town