ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ice skating returns to the Good Life City, Dec. 18 - Jan. 3 at the Albany Mall Parking Lot.

Adult pricing is $15 per day with unlimited skate times, children ages 7-16 are $12 and 6 and under are free.

For more information email: info@iceskatealbany.org

Ice Skate Albany (Ice Skate Albany)

