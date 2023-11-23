Holiday period mostly dry and cool

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Light rain early then a sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clouds linger as temperatures tumble into the upper 30s low-mid 40s for a rather chilly start on Thanksgiving. Morning sunshine gives way to thickening clouds with dry conditions holding as highs top low-mid 60s.

Late Thursday night into early Friday isolated showers quickly pass across SGA. Look for mostly cloudy and cool mid 60s through the afternoon.

Clearing brings sunshine back for the weekend. Mostly sunny Saturday then increasing clouds with isolated showers on Sunday.

Early week another surge of cooler air drops highs into the upper 50s and lows into the 30s on Tuesday. Rain chances are slim however isolated showers are possible into midweek. Overall staying cool and mostly dry through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.