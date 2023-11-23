We're Hiring Wednesday
Giving back on Thanksgiving: Sam’s Barbecue feeds the Valdosta community

Sam Watts said he enjoys giving the community a place to eat for Thanksgiving Day.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - For the last 20 years, Sam’s Barbecue has been feeding the community every year on Thanksgiving Day — he has been dedicated to making sure that he gives back to the community that supports his business.

Sam’s Barbecue & Catering Thanksgiving Day Harvest staff, joined by several local supporters, feeds more than 300 people.

Many have volunteered annually since its inception including 2 Wheel Riders Motorcycle Club and long-time volunteer Eddie Hill.

“Mr. Sam Watts, he don’t talk much but he put it in our minds that we need to do this. We been working together for 18 years with it. I love doing it and I told my wife I couldn’t wait to come down here,” Hill said.

Sam Watts said he enjoys giving the community a place to eat for Thanksgiving Day.
“To do what we do, and what Sam does for the community, it’s just great,” Jimmy Henderson, with the 2 Wheel Riders Motorcycle Club, said.

While Sam Watts, Sam’s Barbecue owner, does not do it for recognition, many people in the community say that they come out to support them because of his dedication and willingness to give back.

“He does it so selflessly and I don’t think a lot of people realize what a strong pillar he is in the community,” Katrina Boyles, a longtime volunteer, said. “When we come out and have this opportunity to provide assistance to Sam, it helps us see that many people in the community are still less fortunate and we have to rally around them.”

Sam Watts said he enjoys giving the community a place to eat for Thanksgiving Day.
This year, Jaclyn Bethay Isadore, with SBA said her team visited Sam’s Barbecue while her for Hurricane Idalia disaster recovery, and she was impacted by his kindness.

“We just kept coming back, he’s such a sweetheart and has pretty much feed my entire crew,” Isadore said. “I told him that I would be willing to come back to volunteer for whatever services he needed for today.”

Watts said he enjoys doing this every year, offering a place in the community for people to eat on Thanksgiving Day.

