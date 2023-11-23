Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mystery illness causing respiratory symptoms among dogs across the country may be difficult to determine. WALB spoke with a veterinarian who shares signs and symptoms to look out for.

Dr. Amber Love at Bush Animal Clinic in Albany shares signs and symptoms to look out for such as coughing, sneezing and difficulty breathing.

“They’ll have like a labored breathing, they can have a nasal discharge, a deep, deep hacking cough which is a little bit different than the other cough that they typically present with,” Love said.

Emilieanne Misamore, a dog owner in Albany says her concern is prompted by the unknown of this respiratory illness.

“I wouldn’t just want to not want do anything about it if it could be something that potentially be detrimental to her,” Misamore said. “It’s kind of scary because she’s my first dog that I had by myself.”

Emilianne Misamore, dog owner (WALB)

Dr. Love says the secondary complications like pneumonia can, in turn, be fatal to dogs.

“Some dogs are actually developing an acute pneumonia where within 24 to 36 hours they’re going downhill significantly and they don’t have the best outcome,” Love said.

Due to the unknown nature of the illness, Love recommends focusing on prevention, something Emilianne says she’s already got a jump on.

“I’ve just always have been scared about that with her and where I live right now there’s a dog park that I take her out at and that definitely has been a concern just because I don’t know what other dogs have,” Misamore said.

Experts say the illness is very similar to kennel cough symptoms, however, it cannot be treated with antibiotics, which is why pet owners should make sure their dogs are up to date on their vaccines.

