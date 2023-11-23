We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany church serves up hope and nourishment on Thanksgiving

Saints of God House of Worship Church served over 200 meals.
Woman serving food on thanksgiving.
Woman serving food on thanksgiving.(walb)
By Madison Foglio
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are thousands of ways people celebrate Thanksgiving, but Betty Wright celebrates by giving back to her community.

“It makes me very happy to see a smile when someone’s need has been met,” said Betty Wright with Missionary Saints of God House of Worship Church. “The rewarding part is just to see someone, to make their day. To make things better for them.”

Betty Wright is a missionary for the Saints of God House of Worship church. She’s been hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Salvation Army for the last 18 years. She says it’s important for her to give back for several reasons.

“It’s very important to give back to the community to let the community know that we care and there’s such a great need in our community,” said Wright.

“I haven’t had a meal in so long, a homemade meal,” said Felicia Allen, an Albany resident.

Felicia Allen is one of the hundreds of people who were there on Thursday at the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving Dinner. She tells me what she’s thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“Being able to see this Thanksgiving day,” said Allen.

Captain Chris Thomas with the Salvation Army says this service has a bigger impact on people than people realize.

“They may not necessarily smile, they may not be happy, because of the circumstances of life,” said Thomas. “But when we give them a good hot meal and that it’s good, you see the smile you see the countenance lift and then you see that there’s hope,” Thomas said.

And Betty Wright is happy to report that over 200 Thanksgiving dinners were handed out this year. A friendly reminder that a little kindness goes a long way.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 9 months.
Carter’s family physician speaks on the health of the former president
Dr. Amber Love, Veterinarian, Bush Animial Clinic
Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs
Nicholas (Nicklos) Nix Sr.
Man wanted after reportedly assaulting his son, Albany police say
ARCHIVO - El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca, 6 de octubre de 2023. Biden deploró...
Pres. Joe Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, White House says
Terrance Kegler, 25
APD searching for man wanted for cruelty to children, other crimes

Latest News

Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
Fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Sam Watts said he enjoys giving the community a place to eat for Thanksgiving Day.
Giving back on Thanksgiving: Sam’s Barbecue feeds the Valdosta community
Ice skating returns to the Good Life City, Dec. 18 - Jan. 3 at the Albany Mall Parking Lot.
Ice skating returns to Albany
Dr. Amber Love at Bush Animal Clinic in Albany shares signs and symptoms to look out for such...
Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs
Photo of Eames Christmas Trees in Albany
Albany Christmas tree business has been bringing the holiday spirit for 60 years