Albany church serves up hope and nourishment on Thanksgiving

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are thousands of ways people celebrate Thanksgiving, but Betty Wright celebrates by giving back to her community.

“It makes me very happy to see a smile when someone’s need has been met,” said Betty Wright with Missionary Saints of God House of Worship Church. “The rewarding part is just to see someone, to make their day. To make things better for them.”

Betty Wright is a missionary for the Saints of God House of Worship church. She’s been hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Salvation Army for the last 18 years. She says it’s important for her to give back for several reasons.

“It’s very important to give back to the community to let the community know that we care and there’s such a great need in our community,” said Wright.

“I haven’t had a meal in so long, a homemade meal,” said Felicia Allen, an Albany resident.

Felicia Allen is one of the hundreds of people who were there on Thursday at the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving Dinner. She tells me what she’s thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“Being able to see this Thanksgiving day,” said Allen.

Captain Chris Thomas with the Salvation Army says this service has a bigger impact on people than people realize.

“They may not necessarily smile, they may not be happy, because of the circumstances of life,” said Thomas. “But when we give them a good hot meal and that it’s good, you see the smile you see the countenance lift and then you see that there’s hope,” Thomas said.

And Betty Wright is happy to report that over 200 Thanksgiving dinners were handed out this year. A friendly reminder that a little kindness goes a long way.

