Albany Christmas tree business has been bringing the holiday spirit for 60 years

“Since 1963 Eames Christmas Tree’s has not only been giving families their Christmas trees here in the Albany area, but a family tradition as well."
By Madison Foglio
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family business has turned into a holiday tradition for many local families.

2023 is a special year for Eames Christmas Trees, as they are celebrating 60 years of operation. So what’s the secret to keeping a family-run small business alive?

Since 1963, Eames Christmas Trees has not only been giving families their Christmas trees here in the Albany area, but they have become a family tradition as well.

“We really can’t start the Christmas season and Thanksgiving. Celebrating Thanksgiving, you have your big meal and then we have to come and get our Christmas tree from Eames Christmas Trees,” said Bruce Maples, a customer of Eames Christmas Trees

Families like the Maples Family have been coming to Eames Christmas Trees to get their trees since they first opened 60 years ago. And now their children are bringing their children to take part in the tradition.

“A lot of our postcards, our Christmas postcard cards or we take them of our kids out here at the Christmas tree locations,” said Maples,

The business was started by Paul Eames, and for over 50 years, Eames Christmas Trees has been selling trees on Dawson Road. When Paul passed away in 2011, the business ownership was transferred to his wife Dot, and just earlier this year, she passed away, giving the ownership to their son, Glenn Eames. He attributes his father as the reason why the business is still operational.

“This business was built on customer service (butted) “I mean you’ve got to provide excellent customer service and you’ve got to make people feel like they’re special and that’s what he did better than anybody,” said Glenn Eames.

And 60 years later, the impact on families is still the same

“It’s just being part of the Eames family,” said Maples.

Eames Christmas Trees is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They can be found along Dawson Road. Call 229-869-1957 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

