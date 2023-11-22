TRMC 38th Tree of Life to benefit Tift Regional hospice and cancer patients

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The 38th annual lighting of the Tree of Life will be held on Dec. 12 at 6:00 p.m. on the front lawn of Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC).

This event serves as a symbolic tribute to friends, family and lost loved ones during the holiday season.

Lights on the tree can be purchased in honor or memory of a special person, with all proceeds benefiting the patients of Hospice of Tift Area and the TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center. The event will include a candle-lighting ceremony, live holiday music, and complimentary refreshments.

“It wouldn’t be the holiday season without the Tree of Life. This is the 38th year of this annual event, and it’s truly a time-honored tradition. We want everyone in the community to bring their families and friends out to the tree lighting ceremony and support this great cause.” says Tressie Mathis, Director of Hospice of Tift Area.

Mathis said that purchasing a light for the Tree of Life in honor or memory of a special person is a tax-deductible gift which will help Tift Regional’s hospice and cancer patients with special needs. The fund assists hospice and cancer patients who may have difficulty paying bills due to financial constraints or need special comforts while undergoing treatment.

“Various giving levels are available. If you are looking for a holiday gift for family members, friends, co-workers or clients, purchase a light in their honor or in memory of someone close to them. In addition to serving as a great gift for someone close to you, you’ll also be benefiting a great cause. We could not make the Tree of Life happen without the community’s support.” Mathis said.

Mathis added that the distinctive tree that serves as the Tree of Life was purchased in 2022 by the Tift Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. ”We appreciate our auxiliary volunteers and their generosity, and they have been a big supporter of the Tree of Life.”

To contribute to the Tree of Life, visit www.mysouthwell.com/TOL or call (229) 353-6330. Contributions are being accepted until Dec. 31.

