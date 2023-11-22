We're Hiring Wednesday
Storms end, rain lingers then drier and colder

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with areas of light rain on Tuesday. Along an approaching cold front, a squall line moved in early evening with moderate to heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Isolated strong-severe storms are possible ahead of the front with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The threat will be short-lived therefore a tornado watch won’t be issued.

With weakening storms the threat ends through the evening while showers linger into early Wednesday. As the cold front passes drier and much cooler air filters in for some sunshine and chilly 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds quickly return into Thanksgiving with dry conditions holding. The holiday kicks off with lows around 40 and ends as highs only top upper 50s near 60.

Look for a few showers early Friday with clouds extending into the weekend. Gradual clearing Saturday brings sunshine for most of the weekend. Rain chances are back late Sunday into early next week. Temperatures stay below average with highs low-mid 60s and and lows low-mid 40s.

