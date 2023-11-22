Proud to be a Georgia Farmer: Karla Thompson

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Women in agriculture. It’s not too common. But Karla Thompson is a South Georgia peanut farmer. She has a very different story. But one that has led her to be Proud to be a Georgia Farmer.

“It smells good to me. It doesn’t quite smell like peanut butter, but it definitely has a good scent,” Thompson said

J.E.T. Farms Vice President Karla Thompson looks over their fields as peanut harvest is underway. She did not grow up on a farm like many in the industry but instead chose to take it on.

“Some will still get the details every day, but it showed how all the same information of the grades,” Thompson said.

J.E.T. Farms owner Joseph E. Thompson Jr. has run his Mitchell County farm for 53 years. But when he called his son Aaron and Aaron’s wife Karla to help run the operation, the two attorneys decided to make a huge move. Leaving the desert of Arizona and their jobs.

“So we went from living in a high-rise condo in Phoenix, Arizona to moving back here and living in a little cabin by the river down here. So that was a really different cultural experience. I really like it,” Thompson said.

Thompson handles the finance and legal work for the farm. With 1,400 acres of peanuts, along with vegetable crops like green beans, sweet corn, and blueberries, she has learned a lot in keeping the farm growing.

“One of the things I have really learned about farming is that you have be so adaptable. And I think here in Southwest Georgia, more than even any other part of the nation, we have to adapt to weather like crazy. It really impresses me how flexible we can be. And so this year has been a big weather challenge.”

Thompson recently took part in a Georgia peanut industry trade mission to the Netherlands and Germany. She says that made her even more proud of their work, feeding the world.

“To see how this goes all the way across the sea and is in a warehouse in Holland, for people to eat. It’s incredible to me,” Thompson said.

“With peanuts being one of the most nutritious protein sources that you can get. It just make you feel so good at night to know that, if nothing else, you’ve fed somebody something good at the end of the day.”

Thompson said she works with the financial challenges a farm has today but sees the technology and research advances being developed as one way to meet those challenges for the future.

“So with advances in nutrients, fertilizer, and that kind of thing. Irrigation technology. I can see how that makes it more sustainable from the financial perspective,” Thompson said.

Karla Thompson had a different path to South Georgia and her work with agriculture, but she says the state’s number one industry should be honored.

“I know not everyone in Georgia is a peanut farmer. But I think that if you live in this part of the world, even if you are not part of the peanut industry, you should be really proud. Because Georgia has the best peanuts in the world,” Thompson said.

Thompson is Proud to be a Georgia farmer.

