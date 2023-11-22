Man wanted after reportedly assaulting his son, Albany police say

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted is wanted on multiple counts including aggravated assault after he reportedly attacked his son.

Nicholas (Nicklos) Vantae Nix Sr., 41, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault (domestic violence), battery (domestic violence), and second-degree cruelty to children.

APD said Nix. Sr. “attacked” his juvenile son, causing injuries.

He weighs 250 pounds and stands 6′3″.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0791.

