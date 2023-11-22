We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man wanted after reportedly assaulting his son, Albany police say

Nicholas (Nicklos) Nix Sr.
Nicholas (Nicklos) Nix Sr.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted is wanted on multiple counts including aggravated assault after he reportedly attacked his son.

Nicholas (Nicklos) Vantae Nix Sr., 41, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault (domestic violence), battery (domestic violence), and second-degree cruelty to children.

APD said Nix. Sr. “attacked” his juvenile son, causing injuries.

He weighs 250 pounds and stands 6′3″.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0791.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 9 months.
Carter’s family physician speaks on the health of the former president
Amdaious Ricardo Redding, 26
Albany police search for man wanted for allegedly strangling child’s mother
Rico Lashon Hall
Arrest made in Albany homicide investigation
Photo of Austin Ray White
Possibly armed and dangerous suspect on the run after fleeing Lee Co. deputies
David Ross, 41
Albany man wanted for elderly abuse, facing several charges

Latest News

Terrance Kegler, 25
APD searching for man wanted for cruelty to children, other crimes
Mrs. Carter’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Plains.
Carter family releases statement on the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
In this collection of photographs from the National Archives Catalog, Rosalynn Carter is shown...
Want to learn how to make some of Rosalynn Carter’s favorite recipes? Here’s how.
The 38th annual Tree of Life lighting ceremony will be held on the front lawn of Tift Regional...
TRMC 38th Tree of Life to benefit Tift Regional hospice and cancer patients