Lowndes Co. ‘Feed the City’ serves over 500 people

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Feed the City is a community wide meal giveaway, which is helping to addressing the needs of people seeking a warm meal this Thanksgiving holiday.

Shakeia Gardner, Participant, said, “It was delicious, you could tell that they made it with love, it wasn’t the same basic stuff that people normally would make traditionally but you could tell there was thought and love put into it.”

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, also called LAMP, and the KINGS United Foundation partnered to make it all happen. They began feeding 250 people at each location. This year, volunteers are serving nearly 500 people at each of the four locations.

Yurshema Flanders, LAMP Executive Director, said, “Now we are realizing like today going to each site that food insecurity has tripled and there are so many people that are hungry and need food to eat.”

Over 500 people receive Thanksgiving meals during the fourth annual Feed the City event. (Source: WALB)

Tony Tong, KINGS United Foundation, said, “The goal would be to I keep doubling so that we could do 1,000 people per site next year. But in order to do that we have to have help from the community, affiliates, sponsors, and more volunteers who want to get involved and help make a difference with us.”

Since the first event four years ago, the organizations have been able to grow adding on sponsors and volunteers that return to help the community-wide effort.

Zipporah McBurrough, Sincerely Sisters Founder, said, “I love the idea that we are serving people in the community because as well all know everyone doesn’t have the opportunity to have a home cooked thanksgiving meal and I want the girls to understand that and be empathetic to people and know people are not as blessed as you and we should give back because that’s more important.”

Feed the City is a community wide meal giveaway, which is helping to addressing the needs of people seeking a warm meal this Thanksgiving holiday.

Joy Copeland, Volunteer, Sincerely Sisters, said, “We love to give to the community and help the community.”

Jordyn Bridges, Volunteer, Sincerely Sisters, said, “I love that we can give back to the community and give to others that may not have food.”

Sponsors donated funds to buy the meals for today’s event to give back to the community in the most impactful way for the thanksgiving holiday. Organizers say, they look forward to seeing how much the event grows next year.

Over 500 people receive Thanksgiving meals during the fourth annual Feed the City event. (Source: WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.