Flint River Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in time for the holiday’s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lacey Black and her kids have a new home they can call their own this holiday season, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. But most of the work to get to this point was put in by Lacey, her children, and the community.

“All of the emotions, there’s so much put into it, there’s so much thought. A little nervous, because it’s buying a house.” Black said.

Lacey Black and her children (WALB)

Lacey was dedicated and determined to get into her new home. Jordan Parker, Family Services Director with Habitat for Humanity says before families can get a habitat home they must meet HUD guidelines for income.

They also have to volunteer hours through Habitat and make payments towards the house for things such as insurance and taxes.

“It usually takes up to a year for the homeowner to go through the completion to get the home, and they also do have a mortgage. So, a lot of people think that a habitat home is a free home, but it is not a handout, it’s a hand up.” Parker said.

Jordan Parker, Flint River Habitat for Humanity Family Services Director (WALB)

For the next 30 years Ms. Black will not have to pay interest on her mortgage, she says without the help of Habitat for Humanity she wouldn’t have been able to have a place to call her own.

“I celebrated a year of sobriety at the beginning of the month, and I’ve been praying for years for a way out, and praying to provide a better life for all of us.” Black said.

Instead of paying sky-high rent, she’ll be gaining equity, and her payments will go into an escrow account.”

“They have something that they can pass along to their family members, their children. In the future if they want to sell their home and have equity in 30 years then they can.” Parker said.

“This is something we wouldn’t have been able to do without them with interest rates being as high as they are and adding so much to a mortgage. It’s definitely, probably not something I would have been able to do for many more years.” Black said.

Jordan adds not only does the interest rate on mortgages affect the families they serve, but furnishing a home can add up, which is why Brook Furniture donated her son’s beds and community members also contributed towards bed linen and decor.

