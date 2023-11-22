Residents raise concerns about new Edison school zone cameras

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Edison already have concerns about the city’s new School Zone Speed cameras. It’s the same system that operates in Albany. Some people think the cameras are just another way of taking money from the people during the city’s financial struggle.

The cameras started operating at the beginning of November.

“It just seems like an attempt to squeeze money in other ways because we never had the cameras. We never had that before. I just think that’s ironic and very weirdly convenient for it to happen at this point in our town’s struggle,” said a concerned resident.

The cameras are located in front of Calhoun Middle School and Pataula Charter Academy. (walb)

The city of Edison has been working to address the $400,000 they’ve accrued in debt over the last year. The cameras were approved by the previous city council and sit right in front of Pataula Charter Academy and Calhoun County Middle School. When they first started operating, residents say people were getting wrongfully cited for the school signage not matching the required speed limit. But even after the city addressed that issue, residents are still outraged.

“Don’t use speed cameras to milk people dry,” the concerned resident said.

However, city officials said the money made from the speed cameras will not be used to solve financial burdens. A total of 70% of the funds are required to go towards public safety projects while the other 30% will go back to the speed camera company. Edison Councilwoman Tia Ingram said safety is what’s top of mind.

“I think if we change our mindset and look at it as we are concerned about our kids, our city as a whole, and if we slow down, we won’t have the difficulties in understanding why things are being put in place,” she said.

City leaders also said the disconnect with the new camera system is coming from a misunderstanding of when they operate. They operate from 6:55 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Edison City attorney Tommy Coleman said the new system isn’t adding on to the city’s current debt.

“It’s not a big out-of-pocket expense for any I don’t think municipality or county who might undertake to this. They’ve become quit common actually in school zones in cities,” he said.

Residents said regardless something needs to be done to alleviate the stress on the city.

“We don’t have anything left to give. The citizens need to band together,” the concerned resident added

The City of Edison’s chief of police said he plans to address these concerns on an individual basis.

