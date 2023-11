PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - As the nation, and especially Georgia, mourns the passing of Rosalynn Carter, the Carter family has issued a statement.

“Rosalynn Carter’s deep compassion for people everywhere and her untiring strength on their behalf touched lives around the world. We have heard from thousands of you since her passing. Thank you all for joining us in celebrating what a treasure she was, not only to us, but to all humanity.”

Mrs. Carter’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Plains.

For full coverage of her life and legacy, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.