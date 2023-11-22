APD searching for man wanted for cruelty to children, other crimes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance with locating Terrance Kegler, 25.

According to APD, Kegler is wanted for terroristic threats, battery, simple battery, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third-degree.

Kegler made threats to cause fatal injuries to his two sisters, while holding a handgun. Kegler also punched his sisters several times in the face, causing one of them to have visible injuries, according to the release.

Anyone who has information regarding Kegler whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0756.

