Strong storms possibly severe on Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re tracking a strong storm system pushing east with the potential for strong to severe across SGA tomorrow. Areas along the AL/GA line are under a Slight Risk while a Marginal Risk covers all others. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are the primary threats as storms arrive Tuesday between 10am to 11pm.

Not a widespread severe weather event however be prepared for any any watches or warnings with WALB’s First Alert ‘Weather App and your NOAA weather radio.

Storms wind down late Tuesday with some possibly lingering into early Wednesday as the cold front slides east. Behind the boundary drier and much colder air filters in on brisk NW winds. Some clearing with colder highs in the low 60s. The holiday chill kicks off Thanksgiving in the low 40s while highs only top upper 50s low 60s.

Late Thursday clouds and rain chances return as an area of low pressure lifts north from the Gulf. Showers early Friday taper off however clouds linger with gradual clearing on Saturday. Look for abundant sunshine on Sunday. Below average temperatures remain with highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

