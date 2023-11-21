South Georgia Veteran pageant platform focuses on living kidney donation

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Lindsay Gutierrez learned about living organ donation through the Mrs. American Elegance pageant experience. Through a magazine ad, she learned about a nonprofit called DOVE - Donor Outreach For Veterans.

Lindsay Gutierrez, said, “It really came full circle for me and it was by far the best experience I have ever been a part. It was the most incredible journey to learn along the way as well as sharing that story with other people along the way.”

Gutierrez was a part of a four-person chain swap at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, which was the first ever in Department of Veteran Affairs history, according to the organization. She met Wendy, a fellow donor and husband Reggie a fellow Veteran, who would be receiving her kidney. While Wendy would donate her kidney to Kevin.

Shayrn Krieitzer, DOVE founder and executive director, said, “That’s a beautiful thing about paired exchanges. Because 30% of people are not a match to the people that they want to help and with these paired exchanges it helps so many people benefit from living donation.”

Gutierrez is now one year post op. She continues to communicate with her kidney recipient and their families have plans to meet up during the holidays.

She said, “I would do it over and over again if I have 100,000 million kidneys to give. If it was something I could do again I absolutely would because I see the joy in his face.”

Krieitzer said, “I’m focused on giving back to Veterans, but I hope that this will create a ripple effect in other communities. Because no one should be alone in their search for a kidney.”

Next July, Gutierrez will compete for the title of Ms. Nation’s Capital Achievement USA. Her SCAR Initiative program and platform, will help her discover ways to donate a part of her liver.

