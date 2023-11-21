We're Hiring Wednesday
New manufacturer Prinsco, brings jobs to Lowndes County

More jobs and new industry – that’s the promise with a new company that’s coming to Lowndes County.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Prinsco is bringing 40 new jobs to the region, adding its ninth manufacturing center in the United States serving customers in the storm water, agriculture, residential, and onsite market segments.

Andrea Schruijer, Executive Director, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, said, “This brings a lot of opportunity for the people that live here and also for the region and those are high skilled, quality jobs that we are looking to bring into the community to hopefully provide different opportunities.”

The company chose to settle in Valdosta, due to the location the strategic location for the company’s new manufacturing facility and the talented workforce for the company to experience long-term growth.

Prinsco Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement, “The Southeast market is growing and has been underserved by our industry. After significant exploration, we chose Valdosta because of its central location in the Southeast United States. It’s a beautiful community and we look forward to being a part of creating more jobs and contributing to the economic vitality of the region.”

Schruijer said, “What that means for us is that we are going to see our tax base grow, we will see opportunities grow for our citizens and that’s what our number one goal is to see growth in our region.”

In January, Prinsco purchased an 80-acre site and has begun construction on the facility with plans to be complete by September 2024.

