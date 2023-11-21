We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

More than 1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Officials are monitoring the spill for any potential harm to wildlife. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Emergency and environmental officials said a pipeline owned by the Main Pass Oil Gathering Company may have released more than 1 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

The 67-mile pipeline has been completely shut off while crews work to find out where the leak is and how it was created.

WVUE reports officials set up a press conference to say that the oil company shut off the pipeline around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning after their meters showed an anomaly.

The Coast Guard and other emergency crews were alerted to the spill after a helicopter reported seeing an oil slick measuring about 20 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River in the gulf.

Officials said it’s hard to determine exactly just how much oil has been leaked into the Gulf until they find out where the leak is.

They also said the weather conditions have affected how crews are monitoring the situation.

The pipeline shutdown affects seven producers, but no shoreline threats have yet been reported.

A unified command has been created to help deal with the oil and its impacts. Officials are monitoring the situation for any potential harm to wildlife.

Officials said vessels can still travel through the area while the situation is monitored.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Lashon Hall
Arrest made in Albany homicide investigation
Photo of Austin Ray White
Possibly armed and dangerous suspect on the run after fleeing Lee Co. deputies
David Ross, 41
Albany man wanted for elderly abuse, facing several charges
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Carter Center announces funeral, memorial plans for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say

Latest News

Israel, Hamas and the U.S. are near a deal, possibly as soon as Tuesday, for Hamas to release...
Israel/Hamas near deal to pause fighting, free some hostages
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.
Zoo mourns the death of 3-year-old bonobo amid RSV outbreak
Sharon Osbourne is warning people, especially teenagers, about using a diabetes drug for weight...
Sharon Osbourne warns of using diabetes drug for weight loss