Hope City United Church of Albany church hosts Feed the City food giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hunger is an issue in Dougherty County. But one Albany church is hoping to make a difference this Thanksgiving season.

A line of cars waiting to take part in the Hope City United Church Thanksgiving food giveaway stretched blocks down Stuart Avenue on Tuesday as hundreds of people sought free Thanksgiving meals for their families.

Participants like Essie McCray and Grace Green, say this event is a blessing during this time of the year.

“It helps it makes you feel good when they give it like this,” McCray said.

Green says similar things, thanking those who took their time to organize the event.

“It feels good to know somebody shows love, love enough to feed you, love enough to take time out of their lives and reach out,” Green said.

More than 300 families got a free Thanksgiving meal. Many of those I spoke to said this was a blessing with food costs and rising inflation. Church members like Willie Vilas were more than willing to come out and serve his community.

“I’m volunteering to help families out in need, it’s what god has put into my heart, it’s what this church strives off of it’s what built this church,” Vilas said.

The church raised the funds to buy the meals for Tuesday’s event, wanting to give back to the community in the most fitting way for the Thanksgiving holiday, while following the word of Jesus Christ.

The Hope City United Pastor Trent Cory thinks this event helps solve an issue of hunger in Dougherty County.

“Matthew 25, Jesus made it very clear that the one thing that we do when we feed people is, the bible says that when you feed someone who needs it you are doing that under the lord, and that’s one of the greatest things you can ever do is help someone in need,” Cory said.

Each family got a turkey, dressing, bread mix, corn, potatoes and a message from church volunteers as their car was loaded.

