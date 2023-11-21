We're Hiring Wednesday
Holiday Dishes and “Never Give Up the Jump”

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Today in Georgia, Anchor Madison Foglio joined Town and Country host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen to make, Alicia’s family recipe of Homemade Cream Corn.

Dr. Jack Talley, Author of “Never Give Up the Jump” sat down with Alicia to share the inspirations of the book. “Combat, resilience, and the legacy of World War II through the eyes and voices of the paratroopers, wives, and families of the 508th pir.

