We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Georgia law enforcement issues safety reminders for pre-holiday travel

The holiday travel period begins Nov, 22nd at 6pm
State and local law enforcement issue safety reminders before busy Thanksgiving Holiday travel weekend
By Madison Foglio
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -During the 2023 holiday travel period, Georgia law enforcement is asking for one thing: Click It and Don’t Risk It.

“The goal of this holiday travel period is for everyone to drive safely and responsibly,” said Robert Hydrick, communications director with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

According to preliminary data from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, crash reports show there were 15 passenger vehicle occupant fatalities reported in 2022 during the Thanksgiving holiday period. Of those 15 fatalities, approximately eight of them were reported not to be wearing a seatbelt. That is about 53-54%.

That’s why Hydrick, along with other local and state law enforcement agencies, want to get the word out ahead of the holiday.

“We want families, parents, caregivers who have small children who are under eight riding in a passenger seat, as required by Georgia Law, to make sure that seat’s properly installed,” said Hydrick.

Chief Michael Persley with the Albany Police Department says although the vast majority of people in Albany do wear their seatbelts, it’s still something he is worried about.

“For whatever reason, some people just don’t,” said Persley. “For the most part I see it fairly often, but I will see the vast majority of people in the city do wear their seatbelts, we just need everyone to wear their seatbelts.”

The Thanksgiving driving period In Georgia starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and ends Sunday at midnight. For a list of safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Lashon Hall
Arrest made in Albany homicide investigation
Photo of Austin Ray White
Possibly armed and dangerous suspect on the run after fleeing Lee Co. deputies
David Ross, 41
Albany man wanted for elderly abuse, facing several charges
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Carter Center announces funeral, memorial plans for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say

Latest News

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 9 months.
Carter’s family physician speaks on the health of the former president
I would do it over and over again if I have 100,000 million kidneys to give. If it was...
South Georgia Veteran pageant platform focuses on living kidney donation
Photos of volunteers at Hope City United Church
Hope City United Church of Albany church hosts Feed the City food giveaway
The annual Thanksgiving Gift of Love Giveway has been a tradition for nearly 30 years. This...
Albany church hosts annual Thanksgiving Gift of Love Giveaway