We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Flags to fly at half-staff nationwide in honor of Rosalynn Carter

This comes after the humanitarian and close advisor of President Jimmy Carter passed away at 96...
This comes after the humanitarian and close advisor of President Jimmy Carter passed away at 96 in Plains on Sunday, Nov. 19.(Centro Carter)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - President Joe Biden has announced that flags will be flown at half-staff across the country in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Flags at the White House, all public buildings, military posts, naval vessels and beyond are to be flown at half staff/mast from Nov. 25 until sunset of her interment, per a statement from the White House.

This comes after the humanitarian, close advisor and 77-year partner of President Jimmy Carter passed away at 96 in Plains, Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Mrs. Carter’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Plains.

Click here for the full details of ceremonies and other events being held in her honor.

For full coverage of Rosalynn’s life and legacy, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Lashon Hall
Arrest made in Albany homicide investigation
Photo of Austin Ray White
Possibly armed and dangerous suspect on the run after fleeing Lee Co. deputies
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Carter Center announces funeral, memorial plans for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
David Ross, 41
Albany man wanted for elderly abuse, facing several charges
The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say

Latest News

More jobs and new industry – that’s the promise with a new company that’s coming to Lowndes...
New manufacturer brings jobs to Lowndes County
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
How the Carters brought the Hollywood hustle to Georgia
She died at age 96.
Residents and visitors of Plains remember the life and legacy of Rosalynn Carter
A group called the Concerned Clergy of Valdosta requested a hand count of all ballots from the...
Hand recount of 2023 Valdosta mayoral race finished