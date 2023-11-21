Albany police search for wanted for allegedly strangling child’s mother

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance with locating this man.

According to APD, Amdaious Ricardo Redding, 26, is wanted for aggravated assault and battery.

Redding allegedly used his hands to strangle his child’s mother, causing her to have difficulties breathing and also punched his child’s mother in the face, causing visible injuries.

Redding stands 5′1, weighs around 145 pounds and his last known whereabouts were the 900 block of Willow Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0756.

