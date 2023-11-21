Albany church hosts annual Thanksgiving Gift of Love Giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany church is hosting its’ annual Thanksgiving Gift of Love Giveaway. Volunteers of Ebenezer Baptist Church teamed up with Feeding the Valley to ensure every family has a happy and fulfilling Thanksgiving.

“It feels real good plus not only are we doing the giving but we are also communicating with people. We get to meet different people that come through,” said Annie Chester, Member of Ebenezer Baptist and Volunteer.

The annual Thanksgiving Gift of Love Giveaway has been a tradition for nearly 30 years. This year they were able to feed at least 250 families with a goal of 300 families.

“Since that time our outreach ministry has grown tremendously. And the need is a constant need and even after the pandemic the need seem to grow even more,” said Teresa Carter, outreach minister for Ebenezer Baptist.

The pastor of the church says it’s a calling to be able to serve not only the needy but also in his faith.

“Giving means just being available for the needs of the people. That’s what Jesus did he was available for us,” said Charlie Williams, Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

There is one common message that organizers want families to know. It’s okay to ask for help.

“My message to them is that there is always people that is willing to help. So don’t get discouraged that there is always ministries like ours, and all over the city of Albany. The city of Albany all together is city of hope and a city of togetherness,” said Teresa Carter, outreach minister for Ebenezer Baptist.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.