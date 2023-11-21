We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany church hosts annual Thanksgiving Gift of Love Giveaway

Volunteers of Ebenezer Baptist Church teamed up with Feeding the Valley to ensure every family has a happy and fulfilling Thanksgiving.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany church is hosting its’ annual Thanksgiving Gift of Love Giveaway. Volunteers of Ebenezer Baptist Church teamed up with Feeding the Valley to ensure every family has a happy and fulfilling Thanksgiving.

“It feels real good plus not only are we doing the giving but we are also communicating with people. We get to meet different people that come through,” said Annie Chester, Member of Ebenezer Baptist and Volunteer.

The annual Thanksgiving Gift of Love Giveaway has been a tradition for nearly 30 years. This year they were able to feed at least 250 families with a goal of 300 families.

“Since that time our outreach ministry has grown tremendously. And the need is a constant need and even after the pandemic the need seem to grow even more,” said Teresa Carter, outreach minister for Ebenezer Baptist.

The pastor of the church says it’s a calling to be able to serve not only the needy but also in his faith.

“Giving means just being available for the needs of the people. That’s what Jesus did he was available for us,” said Charlie Williams, Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

There is one common message that organizers want families to know. It’s okay to ask for help.

“My message to them is that there is always people that is willing to help. So don’t get discouraged that there is always ministries like ours, and all over the city of Albany. The city of Albany all together is city of hope and a city of togetherness,” said Teresa Carter, outreach minister for Ebenezer Baptist.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Lashon Hall
Arrest made in Albany homicide investigation
Photo of Austin Ray White
Possibly armed and dangerous suspect on the run after fleeing Lee Co. deputies
David Ross, 41
Albany man wanted for elderly abuse, facing several charges
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Carter Center announces funeral, memorial plans for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say

Latest News

I would do it over and over again if I have 100,000 million kidneys to give. If it was...
South Georgia Veteran pageant platform focuses on living kidney donation
Photos of volunteers at Hope City United Church
Hope City United Church of Albany church hosts Feed the City food giveaway
Following the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the Carter's family physician says...
Carter's family physician speaks on Jimmy Carter's health
A South Georgia Air Force Veteran is finding a new way to help the community through living...
South Georgia Veteran pageant platform focuses on living kidney donation