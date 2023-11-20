Tributes continue to pour in for FMR. First Lady Rosalynn Carter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tributes continue to pour in from near and far for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter following her recent passing.

The Carter Center has launched a tribute website page for the former first lady where people can send their condolences to the Carter family in the condolence book. Not just across the country but across the globe, people are sending their love and condolences for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

“I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Rosalynn Carter but she lived a remarkable life. She inspired me through her constant support of Jimmy Carter, who I felt was one of our greatest presidents. She was a powerful mother and advocate for the poor and unhoused. She will be sorely missed,” said Connie Tillman from Oakland, California.

Another post said, “President Jimmy Carter and Family, First Lady Rosalynn Carter was a role model for me along with President Carter. Her wisdom to work for awareness of mental illness was another first in our country. God blessed your family and our country with she a wise and determined leader. Sincerely, Virginia Woolf Mesa, AZ.”

“Madam First Lady, the work you did for the country was beyond exceptional. You lived an incredible life and you will be missed and remembered forever,” said Ian Reid from Ontario, Canada.

Many have shown up at the Carter Center in Atlanta since the news of Mrs. Carter’s passing. And here’s what a few of them had to say:

“What a legacy,” said Kevin Green, an admirer of Rosalynn Carter. “The Carters have certainly left their mark on this globe and continue to.”

“I think the Carters never stopped fighting for peace and global health,” Joel Silverman, another admirer of Rosalynn Carter, said. “They never stopped representing the best of what America could be.”

