We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Snoop Dogg is not actually giving up smoking, he says

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb....
FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turns out, Snoop Dogg isn’t really giving up smoking.

After shocking fans last week with the abrupt announcement that he “decided to give up smoke,” the rapper has now clarified he’s actually talking about an endorsement deal with a fire pit company.

In a new advertisement for the Solo Stove smokeless fire pit company, Snoop Dogg promotes his new collaboration – a “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws displayed on the side.

In a statement on the Solo Stove website, Snoop Dogg said, “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. I can sit by that thing all night and it doesn’t even burn my eyes. Now I heat up from the feet up – without any smoke.”

The smokeless fire pit is part of a Snoop Dogg bundle, priced at $350. The bundle also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, bonfire stand, fire pit carrying case, a bucket hat, and a sticker pack.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Officials say the driver of the GMC failed to yield while turning left onto GA 37 causing it to...
Cook Co. crash leaves 1 dead, GSP investigating
The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Oak and Calhoun Street in...
Officer-involved crash in Thomasville under investigation
Jimmie Gardner mugshot.
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law faces human trafficking charges involving minor
Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.
Thanksgiving events happening in South Georgia

Latest News

Bonhams said the "once-in-a-lifetime" Crown Auction exhibition will open Jan. 11, 2024, with a...
‘The Crown’ auction will feature costumes, props and furniture from the hit Netflix show
SCYTL responds to Lowndes Election Supervisor claims of errors from it's software.
Software company responds to error claims from Lowndes County election supervisor
Lowndes County Board of Elections says some information released about the 2023 election was...
Lowndes County election supervisor speaks on online voting misinformation
Photo of Austin Ray White
Possibly armed and dangerous suspect on the run after fleeing Lee Co. deputies