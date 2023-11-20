SGMC Health openings Women’s Health Patterson in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - SGMC Health and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting for SGMC Women’s Health located at 2310 N. Patterson St., Ste. D in Valdosta.

This new practice, led by local obstetricians and gynecologists Pam Temples, MD, and Nikki Yarbrough, DO, is SGMC Health’s second women’s health location.

The physicians shared they are thrilled to be able to partner with SGMC Health to create enhanced access to OBGYN services.

“Regular visits to an OBGYN are fundamental for nurturing women’s health throughout different life phases. These visits contribute significantly to preventive care, prompt identification of health concerns, and the overall enhancement of well-being,” said Dr. Temples.

Dr. Temples and Yarbrough have established themselves as trusted providers within the Valdosta community, earning recognition for their extensive expertise, compassionate approach, and unwavering commitment to women’s health.

Drawing on nearly four decades of combined experience, they have forged a solid reputation for delivering thorough and patient-focused care.

SGMC Women’s Health offers comprehensive services to include reproductive health, prenatal care, cancer screenings, menstrual health, preventive care, and emotional and mental health, as well as education.

Through this partnership, patients benefit from a smooth integration of their regular gynecological care with specialized health system services.

This includes seamless access to services like labor and delivery, imaging, surgery, and consultations with specialists. The collaboration ensures a comprehensive and well-coordinated healthcare experience for individuals seeking a range of women’s health services.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.