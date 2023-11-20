Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers Legacy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter left a legacy of love in her work with the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. Her Alma Mater, Georgia Southwestern State University, plans to keep the gift she created when she attended. WALB reports how Mrs. Carter’s mission will impact the lives of families nationwide.

“She left a legacy of Caregiving and understanding you need to give back to the people who helped you. And you need to support those helping others, and you need to be aware of the impact that caregivers have on someone’s life,” said Neal Weaver, President of Georgia Southwestern State University.

In 1987, Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. Her efforts helped increase awareness for all families. Here at Georgia Southwestern State University, her commitments and legacy will continue to shine.

Jessica Wright, Co-Owner of Innovative Senior Solutions, saw firsthand the impact of senior care after her grandmother’s passing. Now, she can offer residents something her grandmother always wanted.

“Caregiving is everything to me. It’s why we started our agency. We saw the need, starting with our grandmother and being a registered nurse and working in the nursing home. And just seeing the need for Caregiving is a hard job. It’s a commitment, but it’s so fulfilling,” said Jessica Wright, Co-Owner &COO of Innovative Senior Solutions.

Jessica often worked closely with the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers and lives by this quote.

“I think our first lady Carter she said it best. It’s the quote that there are only four types of people in the world. Those that will be caregivers, those that are currently caregivers, and those that will need caregivers,” said Wright.

“With training our caregivers on dementia and how to help our caregivers better cope and care for those individuals have been phenomenal. We strive here at Innovative Senior Solutions not only caring, compassionate, competent and kind but to also make sure our caregivers are competent in what they do,” said Jessica Wright, Co-Owner &COO of Innovative Senior Solutions.

Being a caregiver means making sacrifices whether large or small. Something First Lady Rosalynn Carter demonstrated with her own family members.

“All of us as Mrs. Carter liked to tell us, all of us deal with this over the course of our lifetime. So understanding that every American, every human has a responsibility to take care of youngsters, take care of their aging parents, and take care of their family members in need. It impacts all of our lives,” said Neal Weaver, President of Georgia Southwestern State University.

More than 53 million Americans provide care for Adults, which is a population that continues to grow. Rosalynn Carter not only touched the lives of the Americus community but also nationwide.

