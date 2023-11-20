We're Hiring Wednesday
Police: Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery

FILE - A man has been arrested after police say he beat a Wingstop employee during a robbery.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man is back in jail after police say he beat a Tennessee Wingstop employee with a pole during a robbery, WSMV reports.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says Antonio Jefferson, 33, along with his girlfriend, entered the back door of the Wingstop in Antioch.

Police say Jefferson hit one of the employees in the head with a 4-foot metal pole.

“Surveillance cameras inside the business show a vicious assault perpetrated against the victim, who is in her 50s,” an arrest report said.

The report added that the victim pleaded for her life.

The suspects stole the victim’s wallet and ran away to a nearby condo, telling the victim they knew where she lived and would “shoot her later,” according to the report.

Investigators were able to identify Jefferson from the surveillance video.

Police say Jefferson is known to law enforcement due to his 36 previous arrests in Nashville for charges ranging from murder, rape and burglary.

Jefferson’s girlfriend’s mother was the Wingstop manager at the time of the burglary and is currently under investigation for embezzlement at that location, police said.

Jefferson is being held on a $136,000 bond. Court records show Jefferson’s accomplice has not yet been arrested for her alleged involvement in the robbery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

