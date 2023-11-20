We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the highway.(wwbt/nbc12)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed last week after a deer hit his motorcycle.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

They said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into Haynes, running him off the highway.

Police said the 36-year-old man rolled several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Officials say the driver of the GMC failed to yield while turning left onto GA 37 causing it to...
Cook Co. crash leaves 1 dead, GSP investigating
The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Oak and Calhoun Street in...
Officer-involved crash in Thomasville under investigation
Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.
Thanksgiving events happening in South Georgia
Jimmie Gardner mugshot.
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law faces human trafficking charges involving minor

Latest News

On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
Rico Lashon Hall
Arrest made in Albany homicide investigation