First Alert Weather

Strong storms Tuesday
Milder and some clouds today. Strong storms arrive tomorrow, cooler Wednesday, rain returns Thanksgiving night into Friday morning.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Milder and some clouds today. Strong storms arrive tomorrow. All of Southwest Georgia is now under a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. This includes a 5% chance of damaging winds & a 2% chance of an isolated tornado from 9am-3pm tomorrow. Cooler Wednesday, rain returns Thanksgiving night into Friday morning. Drier weather returns this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

