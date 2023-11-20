First Alert Weather
Strong storms Tuesday
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Milder and some clouds today. Strong storms arrive tomorrow. All of Southwest Georgia is now under a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. This includes a 5% chance of damaging winds & a 2% chance of an isolated tornado from 9am-3pm tomorrow. Cooler Wednesday, rain returns Thanksgiving night into Friday morning. Drier weather returns this weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
