First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another quiet night ahead, but patchy fog is possible. Otherwise, clear skies and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low to mid-50s.

Monday, a few light showers are possible, but most will be dry with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. A cold front will move throughout the day on Tuesday with breezy winds and storms ahead of the front. Any storms that develop could have a chance for some damaging winds, flooding, and potentially a brief tornado or two, for areas west of the Flint River. This area is under Marginal Risk for Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the mid-70s for the afternoon, and then we’ll be seeing that cold front dropping temperatures for the rest of the week.

Wednesday is quieter and cooler with a lingering shower possible. Temperatures will be sitting in the warm low to middle 60s. We will be dry for the Thanksgiving holiday with the coolest highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms is possible on Friday as a gulf low pushes closer. Drier during the coming weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.