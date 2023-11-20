We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are back on Tuesday before a dry and cool Thanksgiving Day.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another quiet night ahead, but patchy fog is possible. Otherwise, clear skies and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low to mid-50s.

Monday, a few light showers are possible, but most will be dry with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. A cold front will move throughout the day on Tuesday with breezy winds and storms ahead of the front. Any storms that develop could have a chance for some damaging winds, flooding, and potentially a brief tornado or two, for areas west of the Flint River. This area is under Marginal Risk for Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the mid-70s for the afternoon, and then we’ll be seeing that cold front dropping temperatures for the rest of the week.

Wednesday is quieter and cooler with a lingering shower possible. Temperatures will be sitting in the warm low to middle 60s. We will be dry for the Thanksgiving holiday with the coolest highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms is possible on Friday as a gulf low pushes closer. Drier during the coming weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the driver of the GMC failed to yield while turning left onto GA 37 causing it to...
Cook Co. crash leaves 1 dead, GSP investigating
The alert was canceled within minutes of it being sent out.
AMBER Alert out of Moultrie canceled after juvenile located
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 at 11:10 p.m. on Fridays for all the...
Playoffs Round 2: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games
Jimmie Gardner mugshot.
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law faces human trafficking charges involving minor
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 11/19/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB Monday-Sunday 11 pm Recurring Syncbak
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 11/18/23 11 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Seasonable weekend before rain and storms