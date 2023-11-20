Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded 1st place in Governor’s Challenge

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received 1st place in the Governor’s Challenge Category 4 at the annual Georgia GOHS Governor’s Challenge Banquet.

The banquet was held Friday, Nov. 17 in Macon.

CCSO was also recognized in the special category awards for Bike/Pedestrian Safety and Sheriff Hancock had the privilege of speaking and providing the invocation.

“We are proud of the men and women in this agency whose hard work and dedication to the citizens put us in a position to be recognized on a state level. We want to thank the Georgia GOHS and Governor Brian Kemp, for this program.” says CCSO.

