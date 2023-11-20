We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Carter Center announces funeral, memorial plans for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.(The Carter Center)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The Carter Center has released the details for the series of memorial events following the passing of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Sunday.

The ceremonies will begin on Monday, Nov. 27 last until Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Below is the schedule of ceremonies:

MONDAY, NOV. 27

Wreath-Laying at Georgia Southwestern State University and Repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum

10:25 a.m.: The Carter family motorcade will arrive at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. Mrs. Carter’s remains will be transferred to a hearse, accompanied by past and present members of her U.S. Secret Service detail.

10:40 a.m.: The motorcade will depart the grounds of the medical center on a public route to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia. The public is invited to pay respects along the motorcade route, which will be shared later.

11 a.m.: Motorcade arrives at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, where wreaths will be laid.

11:15 a.m.: Motorcade departs for The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

3:15 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

3:30 p.m.: Repose service in lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

6-10 p.m.: The Carter family invites members of the public to pay their respects as Mrs. Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Parking and a shuttle will be available at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Carter Center Departure Ceremony and Tribute Service

11:30-11:45 a.m.: Carter Presidential Center departure ceremony. Motorcade proceeds to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

1-2:30 p.m.: Tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University with invited guests.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Funeral Service and Interment

10:55 a.m.: The funeral procession arrives at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

11 a.m.: A service for family and invited friends takes place at the church.

12:30 p.m.: The casket will be transferred to a hearse and depart for private interment at the Carter family residence.

The public is welcome to line the family motorcade route as it proceeds from the church, down Bond Street, and along Hwy. 280 in downtown Plains. Viewing areas will be designated. Everyone is expected to respect private property and park only in designated areas.

Condolence books will be available to sign at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Plains Welcome Center, Plains High School, and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Stay with WALB for further coverage.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the driver of the GMC failed to yield while turning left onto GA 37 causing it to...
Cook Co. crash leaves 1 dead, GSP investigating
The alert was canceled within minutes of it being sent out.
AMBER Alert out of Moultrie canceled after juvenile located
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 at 11:10 p.m. on Fridays for all the...
Playoffs Round 2: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games
Jimmie Gardner mugshot.
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law faces human trafficking charges involving minor
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

People from around the world are reacting to Rosalynn Carter’s passing, which comes just two...
Reactions pour in for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passing at 96
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Ga. lawmakers reacts to Rosalynn Carter’s passing
WALB's Quinlan Parker said members of the Carter's church were devastated.
Plains residents react to Rosalynn Carter's passing
The Carter Center announced Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's death at 96 years old.
A look back on Rosalynn Carter's life and marriage