We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Arrest made in Albany homicide investigation

Rico Lashon Hall
Rico Lashon Hall(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside of her residence, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Sunday, Nov. 19 around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Julia Avenue in reference to a shooting. Nakeisha Warren, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to APD, the victim’s boyfriend Rico Lashon Hall, 30, shot Warren and left the scene in her vehicle, a white Nissan Altima. A report was later received that Hall wrecked the vehicle on De Short Road in Sasser and left on foot.

A Terrell County Deputy notified APD that a male was seen walking along Highway 82W near Marks Melon Patch, back toward Albany. The lead investigator responded to the area and Hall was apprehended and refused to speak on the homicide.

Hall is being held in the Dougherty County Jail and being charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of as a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If anyone has any additional information on this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 302-0782.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Officials say the driver of the GMC failed to yield while turning left onto GA 37 causing it to...
Cook Co. crash leaves 1 dead, GSP investigating
The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Oak and Calhoun Street in...
Officer-involved crash in Thomasville under investigation
Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.
Thanksgiving events happening in South Georgia
Jimmie Gardner mugshot.
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law faces human trafficking charges involving minor

Latest News

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Carter Center announces funeral, memorial plans for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
People from around the world are reacting to Rosalynn Carter’s passing, which comes just two...
Reactions pour in for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passing at 96
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Ga. lawmakers reacts to Rosalynn Carter’s passing
WALB's Quinlan Parker said members of the Carter's church were devastated.
Plains residents react to Rosalynn Carter's passing