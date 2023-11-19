Thomasville police investigating officer-involved crash

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is investigating an officer-involved crash that happened on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and West Calhoun Street in Thomasville.

According to officials with the police department, the officer involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation. WALB is working to learn the cause of the crash.

