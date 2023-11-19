We're Hiring Wednesday
Thomasville police investigating officer-involved crash

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Oak and Calhoun Street in Thomasville.
The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Oak and Calhoun Street in Thomasville.(KTTC)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is investigating an officer-involved crash that happened on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and West Calhoun Street in Thomasville.

According to officials with the police department, the officer involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation. WALB is working to learn the cause of the crash.

Stay with WALB for updates.

