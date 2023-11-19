We're Hiring Wednesday
Sen. Jon Ossoff reacts to Rosalynn Carter’s passing

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.(The Carter Center)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff released a statement on Sunday after the Carter Center announced that Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed at 96 on Sunday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to President Carter, Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy and the entire Carter family on their loss,” the release said.

Ossoff listed some of Rosalynn’s many achievements while she was alive.

“Among her many accomplishments, Rosalynn Carter will be remembered for her compassionate nature and her passion for women’s rights, human rights and mental health reform,” he said.

Ossoff said that the state of Georgia and the United States are a better place because of Rosalynn Carter.

“I join all Georgians and Americans in mourning her loss. May Rosalynn Carter’s memory be a blessing,” he said.

