Reactions pour in for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passing at 96

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - People from around the world are reacting to Rosalynn Carter’s passing, which comes just two days after the Carter Center announced that she was going into hospice.

The Carter Center announced that Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia in late May.

We are heartbroken by the loss of our founder, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. She was a lifelong champion for #caregivers and will remain an inspiration to us all. #ThankYouMrsCarter pic.twitter.com/n3H0BYgp5g — RCI Caregiving (@RCICaregiving) November 19, 2023

Our co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.



For more information: https://t.co/82bHoZQvkk pic.twitter.com/2exvnQdtab — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 19, 2023

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. She was dedicated to public service and a tireless advocate for making America work for all its citizens. pic.twitter.com/Yc5KP0kQdt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 19, 2023

Sen. Ossoff on Passing of First Lady Rosalynn Carter pic.twitter.com/qEFlm3bL2M — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) November 19, 2023

Today we remember Rosalynn Carter, First Lady from 1977-1981.



In this July 1978 photo, she’s visiting @amhistorymuseum, then known as the National Museum of History and Technology, to donate her gold-trimmed blue chiffon inaugural gown to the collection. She’d first worn the… pic.twitter.com/NE6Vb1U7Pg — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) November 19, 2023

Please see the below statement from Valdosta State University. pic.twitter.com/SXSWDOoiUS — Valdosta State University (@valdostastate) November 19, 2023

Please join Robin and I in praying for the entire Carter family as they mourn the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.



Rosalynn was a beloved Georgian and dedicated her life to serving others. Our nation will miss her dearly, but her legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/O5uub4sEl1 — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) November 19, 2023

We share this with a heavy heart and send our condolences to President Carter and the entire Carter family! https://t.co/dCjDnMbvWz — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) November 19, 2023

Today, we remember a mother and a grandmother, a friend, a champion, and a woman who made a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals.



I pray for strength and comfort for President Carter, and all those across our globe who knew and loved Rosalynn Carter. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qyDwBot5D0 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) November 19, 2023

